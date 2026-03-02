Dec Scores against Former Team as Otters Drop Sixth-Straight

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would be back in action Sunday as they would wrap-up their season series and annual home back-to-back with the Owen Sound Attack. Coming off of two-straight shootout defeats, the Otters would look to end their Sunday blues in a Midwest Division battle.

The contest would begin with the road team on the front foot, just as they were in the previous night's festivities. Just under five minutes into the contest, Masen Wray (9) would find the back of the net to make it 1-0 Attack. It would take just nine more seconds for the visitors to find their second goal as the former Otter Wesley Royston (GWG, 11) would mark his final visit to the EIA this season with a goal to make it 2-0 Owen Sound. Erie would have three power play chances in the opening frame but would not be able to find the back of the net. A late Otters' penalty would put the Attack onto the power play when the second period would begin as the opening 20 minutes would finish 2-0 in favor of the visitors. Shots on goal through the opening period would be tied 7-7.

The Otters would begin the second period on the penalty kill but would be successful in bringing the game back to 5-on-5. Erie would start to find their legs in the middle frame and begin to create some offensive opportunities of their own as they hoped to get back into the game. It would be the former Attack forward Michael Dec (26) to haunt his old team as he would find the back of the net to make it a 2-1 game. The second period would see its fair-share of penalties with each side's PK unit getting the job done. The Attack would find their third goal of the day around the halfway mark of the period with Lenny Greenberg (11) scoring his second in as many nights to make it 3-1 Owen Sound. This is the lead the Attack would take with them into the third period as they would look to escape with a road win. Shots on goal through two would see the Attack out-shooting the Otters 19-16.

The third period would bring with it plenty of physicality between two division rivals. Owen Sound would manage the game well as they would hold onto their lead and try to play keep-away from the Otters. The first major action to take place in the third would involve Lucas Ambrosio as he dropped the gloves before Attack forward Tristan Delisle would be able to get his off and was assessed a game misconduct for being the aggressor. Erie would go onto kill-off this five-minute major penalty giving themselves some momentum for the final stretch. The Otters would be able to build some more momentum following an epic fight between Kase Kamzik and Jake Crawford. Owen Sound would continue to keep possession and frustrate Erie following the scrap. The Otters would concede a penalty shot that was able to be slotted away by Attack forward Harry Nansi (13) to make it a 4-1 game. Owen Sound would find one more before the final buzzer as Noah Roberts (5) would fire a shot through traffic and into the back of the net to make it a 5-1 game. Owen Sound would hold on from there as escape the EIA with a 5-1 win, sweeping the weekend and taking four of six from the Otters, handing Erie its sixth loss in-a-row. Final shots on goal would favor the Attack 26-21.

The Otters are back in action Friday as they hit the road and head to London to kickoff a three-in-three, and a home-and-home with the Knights. Erie returns home Saturday for the season's final game against London for Tiki Luau Night (pres. by Erie County Community College). The first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a free Otters Beach Cooler (pres. by Erie County Community College). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.