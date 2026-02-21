D'Alessio Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Fall to Generals in Overtime

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would return home to the Erie Insurance Arena Friday for a more normal two-game weekend, beginning with a clash with the Oshawa Generals. After taking four of eight possible points last weekend, including two home wins in-a-row, the Otters would look to keep the good times rolling on home ice and defeat the Generals for the first time since before the pandemic.

The first period would begin in exciting fashion, with the Otters beginning on the front foot hoping to jump in-front in the early-going. It would take just under six minutes but it would be the navy and gold to score the game's first goal as Cal Hughes (9) would find the back of the net in his first game back since January 24 to give Erie a 1-0 lead. Around seven minutes later, the Generals would find themselves on the power play and would get the game back to level as Onni Kalto (PPG, 12) would strike to make it a 1-1 game. The next punch thrown would come from the Otters as Michael D'Alessio (1) would score his first OHL goal to give Erie a 2-1 lead. The lead for the Otters would last less than a minute as Rowen Sang (3) would score his first goal in 42 games to tie the game back up at 2-2. This tie would only last just over a minute as Kayden Edwards (6) would stay hot on home ice, scoring his fifth goal in his last three home games to make it a 3-2 game. Erie would take a 3-2 lead into the second period.

The second period would begin quite defensively with each team jockeying for position and the chance to make the next move in what evolved into quite the game of chess on ice. There would be two power plays awarded in the second with Oshawa having both chances but failing to score. Goaltending would steal the show in the second as Matthew Humphries and Noah Tegelaar would keep the game where it was following an offensive first period with the latter being the busier of the two in the middle-20. The Generals would find the lone goal of the second with Luke Posthumus (14) finding the back of the net to tie the game at 3-3. This would be the score following the second period with all to play for heading into the third, shots on goal would be even at 16-16 following 40 minutes.

In the third, the game would once again take its defensive shape. Each team would look for any chances they could while each defense would stand tall looking to push the game toward an extra frame. Goaltending was once again terrific as each team were unable to convert any of the chances they were able to create thanks to the play of Erliden and Humphries. Oshawa would take two penalties in the third as Erie would be unable to convert on the two power play chances they had at their disposal in the final-20. Thus the game would remain tied 3-3 through 60 minutes of play and would need overtime to decide a winner.

In the extra frame, the Otters would take early puck possession but a change of hands off of a faceoff would see the Generals with a chance up-ice. It would once again be Luke Posthumus ([2], GWG, 15) to be the hero as he would slide the puck into the back of the net to give the Generals a 3-2 win at the EIA, extending the Otters losing skid against the Gens to eight in-a-row. The Otters drop their second in-a-row and first at home since February 5. The final shots on goal total favored Erie 28-24.

The Otters return home Saturday to wrap-up their weekend as they take on the Kitchener Rangers for the final time this season for Mascot Mania (pres. by Chick-Fil-A Erie). Celebrate Otto's birthday with all of his mascot friends from around the tri-state area. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.