Burns Makes 40 Saves, Lombardi Scores Second as Otters Fall on Family Day

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Guelph, Ontario -- The Otters would hit the road Monday, heading to the home of the 2027 Memorial Cup, the Sleeman Centre, for the final time this season to take on the Storm. In a building they have had some trouble in, the Otters would look to use the momentum from Saturday's win and earn themselves a big road win to cap off their stretch of four games in six days.

The opening frame would commence with the Storm on the front foot, cycling well and looking to get themselves on the board early. It would be the Otters however who would find the first goal of the night as Ulysses Lombardi (2) would strike to give the Otters a 1-0 lead. The period would roll on seeing each team have opportunities but defending and goaltending reigning supreme especially as Charlie Burns would make all 10 saves he would be required to make keeping Erie in the lead. The Otters would have a 5-on-3 power play in the first but be unable to find the back of the net. Late in the period, Luc Plante would drop the gloves with Storm defenseman Rylan Singh, doing it for the second game in-a-row. Erie would carry a 1-0 lead with them into the middle 20 as shots on goal would favor the Storm 10-8 through the first period in Guelph.

In the second, the Storm would get themselves rolling and controlling play in the offensive zone. Though they created chances throughout the early moments, Burns would stand tall again keeping Erie in the lead. Just over eight minutes into the second, the Storm would find their equalizer as Leo Serlin (13) would find the back of the net to make it a 1-1 game. The Storm would continue applying pressure to the Otter defense and would find themselves in the lead just over two minutes later as Carter Stevens (GWG, 16) would strike to make it 2-1 Guelph. On a 5-on-3 power play, the Storm would add a third as Jaakko Wycisk (PPG, 14) would find the back of the net and make it 3-1 Storm. The chances would keep coming for the home team and a quick chance in front would bounce to Jaakko Wycisk ([2], 15) who would strike once again to give Guelph a 4-1 advantage. The Storm would take this 4-1 lead with them into the third period as Erie would see some power play time carry-over into the final frame. Guelph would out-shoot Erie 20-6 in the period, 30-14 overall as they would look to put the game away in the third.

The Storm would begin the third period looking to continue creating chances and looking to put the game away. Guelph would control plenty of offensive zone possession just as they did in the second. Just over six minutes into the third, the Storm would find themselves a fifth goal as Simon Belohorsky (8) would find the back of the net to make it 5-1 Storm. The home side would continue to pile on pressure after the goal but it would once again be Burns to keep the Otters in the contest with a bunch of stunning saves harkening back to Saturday night in Erie. The Storm would be able to dictate the pace down the stretch and put away Erie as they would escape with a 5-1 home holiday victory. Shots on goal would favor Guelph 45-22.

The Otters are back home Friday for Get Hooked on Hockey Night (pres. by Fish USA) as they take on the Oshawa Generals for the one and only time on home ice this season. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.