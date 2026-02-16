Spirit's Egor Barabanov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Egor Barabanov is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week after leading the League with 10 points, including four goals and six assists, in three games.

Barabanov's standout week was highlighted by a season-high six-point performance on Friday night in Sarnia. The 19-year-old recorded a goal and five assists as the Spirit powered past the Sarnia Sting 11-3. Earlier in the week, Barabanov continued to impress NHL scouts by scoring twice in a 5-4 road victory over the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday. He concluded his productive stretch with a goal and an assist on Saturday against the Windsor Spitfires.

A 6-foot, 175-lb. centreman from Basking Ridge, NJ, Barabanov currently sits third in OHL scoring with 72 points (25-47-72) through 54 games. He joined the Spirit as a free agent last summer following a successful 2024-25 campaign with the USHL's Madison Capitols, where he recorded 38 points.

Despite being 19-years-old, Barabanov has established himself as a top prospect for the upcoming NHL Draft, currently ranked 39th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.