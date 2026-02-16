Firebirds Announce Finalists for Fourth-Annual Teacher of the Year Award

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the finalists of its fourth-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association. The nominees have been narrowed down to a Top 10 for the Elementary, Secondary Education and Support Staff categories and the final round of voting is open now.

Over 13,000 votes were cast during the initial voting period, which ran from February 5-12 and included a total of 266 educators across the three categories. The final round of voting will last until Monday, February 23 at 5 p.m. and can be found here.

The finalists for the Elementary category are Jenny Teffner of Linden Elementary, Josh Brokoff of West Shore Elementary, Joseph Rosen of West Shore Elementary, Janice Billing of Dowdall Elementary, Jennifer Hayes of Murphy Elementary, Jessica Stewart of Children's Garden Preschool, Katz Rhodes of Dryden Elementary, Paige Sieloff of Myers Elementary, Michelle Fairbanks of Holly Academy and Stephanie Mink of Clio Elementary.

The ten finalists for the Secondary Education category include Andrea Henige of Chesaning Middle School, Andrew Kunze of Bendle High School, Jillian Doughtery of Carmain-Ainsworth, Brianne Bryski of Flushing High School, Anna Schunot of Grand Blanc West Middle School, Jeffery Nagy of Linden High School, Anna Coffman of Grand Blanc High School, Daylynn Jones of Swartz Creek Middle School, Ryan McLellan of Zemmer Middle School and Jessica Kujat of Mt. Morris Middle School.

The finalists for the Support Staff category feature Mary Beningo of Chesaning, Geno Kelly of Flushing, Alexis Harmon of Lake Fenton, Kym Yates of North Branch, Rachel Baker and Holly Avery of Grand Blanc, Lacey Wiggins of Montrose, Tracie Clark and Danielle Schlosser of Clio and Hailey Hatfield of Kearsley.

Following the conclusion of the vote, the top three in each category will be contacted by the Firebirds staff. The winner of each award will be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game at Education Appreciation Night, also sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against the Windsor Spitfires.







