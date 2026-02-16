Spirit's Nikita Klepov Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Rookie of the Week, claiming the honour for the fourth time this season after recording two goals, seven assists, and nine points in three games.

Klepov helped power the Spirit to a pair of victories, beginning with a four-point performance on Wednesday. He registered a goal and three assists in a 5-4 win over the rival Flint Firebirds, with his 30th goal of the season standing as the game-winner. He matched that output on Friday, tallying another goal and three assists as the Spirit defeated the Sarnia Sting in a decisive 11-3 victory. Klepov made history on Saturday against the Windsor Spitfires. Despite a 4-2 loss, Klepov recorded an assist to register his 75th point of the campaign, setting a new Saginaw Spirit franchise record for points by a rookie in a single season, eclipsing the prior mark held by Cole Perfetti (2018-19).

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov's 75 points (31-44-75) in 53 games currently place him just one point back of the OHL scoring lead. The standout rookie continues an impressive second half of the season, having recently been named the OHL Rookie of the Month for January and claiming MVP honours at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. He was Saginaw's first round (35th overall) pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Klepov, who is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA), is the 16th ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.