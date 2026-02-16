Cooper Dennis Sparks the Bulldogs to 3-2 Family Day Victory

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







KINGSTON, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs made their way to Kingston to close out their holiday weekend with a Family Day matinee meeting at Slush Puppie Place against the Kingston Frontenacs in the final meeting of the season between the two East Division rivals.

The Bulldogs opened the game bombarding the goal of Gavin Betts, with a 6-0 edge in shots on goal in the first minute but following a tussle in front of the Bulldogs bench, found themselves shorthanded. On the Frontenacs second shot of the game, Maleek McGowan sent a drive from the top of the slot through a multi-man screen that Leenders never saw to give the hosts a 1-0 edge on the defenseman's 12th of the season. After the Bulldogs went back to the penalty kill just over a minute after the goal, Cooper Dennis stole the puck just inside the Bulldogs blueline and raced ahead on a shorthanded breakaway. Faking forehand, Dennis got Betts to drop to the ice and turned backhand lifting the puck over the downed Kingston netminder for his 27th of the season at 8:54 to tie the game 1-1. At the end of the penalty kill Ryerson Leenders made a brilliant side door stop, jamming his shoulder to the post to keep the puck out and keep the game knotted at 1-1. The Bulldogs continued to pile up the shots in the opening frame led by 4 from the aforementioned Cooper Dennis but despite a 15-4 edge on the shot clock, the game hit the intermission tied.

The Bulldogs continued to dominate the pace of the game and offensive chances in the middle frame. Luca Testa turned a Kingston defenseman on the right-wing side driving the front of the Kingston net. Through a Matthew Henderson slash, Testa put a shot on Gavin Betts that the Fronts netminder guided aside. Ben Danford crashed down from the right point moments later trying to beat Betts to his shortside post but the Fronts netminder again walled off the opportunity. The Bulldogs pressure paid off at 14:40 as Jett Luchanko batted down a clearing attempt in the offensive zone for Jake O'Brien who played the puck low for Marek Vanacker on a short break away. Vanacker's initial shot was denied but the OHL leading goal-scorer collected his own rebound to bang in his 39th of the season giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. The intense pressure in the Kingston zone continued late in the frame with nearly three uninterrupted minutes of puck control in the offensive zone that was only broken after a Fronts forward skated into Adam Jiricek backing into the right circle and went down drawing a very controversial interference call on the Bulldogs defenseman. After the Bulldogs wound the penalty down to the last 14 seconds, a loose puck at the side of the net was chopped at by Matthew Frost, looping over Leenders' shoulder to collect his 7th of the season tying the game 2-2 at 18:40 and sending the game to the intermission that way despite a 32-12 advantage in shots for the Bulldogs.

The final frame opened with a bang for the Bulldogs, just 10 seconds in Jake O'Brien took a feed at the left post from Marek Vanacker, driving a shot that Gavin Betts stole with his glove to keep the game tied at 2-2. The Bulldogs wouldn't be denied in the final frame as at 1:34, Charlie Paquette charged over the blueline on the left side sending the puck cross-ice for Cooper Dennis in the right circle who turned the puck middle for Caleb Malhotra who, as he was being tripped to the ice, was able to bat the puck over the goal line for his 26th of the season, giving the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead at 1:34. Ryerson Leenders made it stand up from there, making an incredible split save, diving across the crease to deny a Kieran Dervin attempt on goal as part of his 24 stops on the afternoon to secure the Bulldogs a 3-2 victory.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action on Wednesday night, February 18th, hosting the Oshawa Generals at the TD Civic Centre with a 7:00pm start time.







