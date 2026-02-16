Generals Host Firebirds on Family Day

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals look to win their second straight game when they host the Flint Firebirds this afternoon on Family Day.

The Gens are coming off a convincing 8-4 victory over their archrival Peterborough Petes Friday night. Oshawa netted four in the first and two more in the second to put it out of reach en route to victory.

Lucas Moore led the way with four points as did Harrison Franssen and Owen Griffin with two goals each, but scoring depth was key for the Generals that night as 13 skaters notched at least one point.

Now, the Gens shift their attention to another strong opponent in the Firebirds, who are wrapping up a three-game road stint. Flint enters play tied with Windsor for second in the Western Conference at 77 points but are also two back of Kitchener for the top seed.

The Firebirds have ambitions of a deep playoff run this year. They are led by the likes of the OHL's top scorer Nathan Aspinall and Alex Kostov, but trades for Kevin He and Jacob Battaglia at the deadline only made their forward core even more dangerous.

It is the second and final meeting of the season between these two. The Firebirds took the first matchup in a 3-0 shutout from Dort Financial Center back in October after Mason Vaccari stopped all 26 Oshawa shots.

The Generals struggled to get past Flint's tight defensive structure that night and did not put together many quality chances. They will hope to avoid a season series sweep from the Firebirds by taking momentum from Friday into this afternoon.

After recording two assists in his 100th OHL game, look for Aiden O'Donnell to chip in offensively once again for Oshawa. The Cole Harbour, NS, native has regained his offensive groove since returning to the lineup last month and comes in with five points in as many games.

For Flint, keep an eye out for Brighton, MI's Darian Anderson, who scored his first OHL goal against the Generals in October. Anderson was signed by the Firebirds from the USHL earlier in the season and has been another key weapon to their offense with 40 points in 49 games.

The puck drops early at 2:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







