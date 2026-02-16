Gavin Betts Shines in Defeat, Bulldogs Escape with 3-2 Win

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Family Day only means one thing; the Kingston Frontenacs hosting their annual Family Day Game, this year against the Brantford Bulldogs. It's the third time in twelve days that the two teams are squaring off, with both teams picking up a win. The Frontenacs beat the Bulldogs 2-1 in a shootout on February 4th before the Bulldogs beat the Frontenacs 5-2 on February 8th. The third game in the mini-series comes at a time where the Frontenacs are looking to get back in the win column after a tough weekend against some of the league's best teams.

Kingston got off to a good start on an early power play opportunity, as Maleek McGowan found the back of the net just over five minutes into the game. McGowan walked the blue line and fired a seeing eye shot that Bulldogs netminder Ryerson Leenders never saw. Kingston would find themselves on another power play early in the opening period, but this one would go the other way as Cooper Dennis blocked a shot and then raced down the ice to score a shorthanded breakaway goal, tying the game at one a side.

The two teams came out of the dressing room looking to break the deadlock with the ice tilting in Brantford's favor. The majority of the second period was played in Kingston's end, with Gavin Betts getting peppered in the Frontenacs net but standing his ground after being outshot 17-8 in the middle frame.

Marek Vanacker eventually got the go ahead goal off a Kingston turnover and made it 2-1 for Brantford. Before the second came to a close, Matthew Frost would tie the game up on a power play to give Kingston a chance heading into the third.

Gavin Betts saved his best save for the third period, as Jake O'Brien had a glorious opportunity to give the Bulldogs a lead off the opening faceoff of the third, but Betts made a miraculous sprawling glove stop. Unfortunately for the Frontenacs, Caleb Malhotra would score a tap-in off a nice passing play by the Bulldogs just a minute after Betts' big stop to give the away team the advantage.

Kingston pushed late for a tying goal, but it wasn't meant to be as the Bulldogs skated away with a 3-2 win. The Frontenacs are back in action this weekend with two more home games against teams they're chasing in the Eastern Conference standings. Friday night the North Bay Battalion come to town before the Niagara IceDogs are at Slush Puppie Place on Saturday afternoon for Fronts Fight Cancer Night. Tickets are available.







