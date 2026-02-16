Rangers Complete Road Trip with Shootout Loss to Petes

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Andrew MacNiel

Peterborough, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers battled back from down a goal twice in the contest but could never pull ahead in the game as Easton Rye stood tall in the Petes goal crease stopping 37 shots. The Rangers battled to earn a valuable point and take five out of six points on their three-game road trip.

Alexander Bilecki got the Rangers on the board on a sweet set up from Tanner Lam. Christian Humphreys showed off his patience and soft hands in tight, knotting the game up at 2-2 through 40 minutes of play. Kieron Walton was the lone goal scorer in the shootout to hand the extra point to the home side.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - PBO 1

1:43 Leon Kolarik (18) - Adam Novotný, Yanis Lutz

KIT 1 - PBO 1

13:08 Alexander Bilecki (8) - Tanner Lam, Haeden Ellis

Second Period

KIT 1 - PBO 2

11:50 Adam Novotný (26) - Francis Parish, Brennan Faulkner

KIT 2 - PBO 2

18:45 Christian Humphreys (22) - Jack Pridham, Matthew Andonovski

Shootout:

Pridham (KIT) - Miss

Kolarik (PBO) - Miss

Humphreys (KIT) - Miss

Walton (PBO) - Goal

Lam (KIT) - Miss

Novotný (PBO) - Miss

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 39 - PBO 17

Power play: KIT 0/5 - PBO 0/2

FO%: KIT 49% - PBO 51%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 15/17 Saves, Two Goals Against, 2/3 Shootout, Loss

Easton Rye (PBO) - 37/39 Saves, Two Goals Against, 3/3 Shootout, Win

UP NEXT:

After Monday's battle in Peterborough, Kitchener are back at home for an exciting Friday night showdown against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Then it's right back on the road Saturday, as the Rangers gear up for another clash with the Erie Otters.

