For the Third Time in Less Than Two Weeks, the Fronts and Bulldogs Square off Once Again

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice this afternoon, welcoming the Brantford Bulldogs to Slush Puppie Place for a 2:05PM puck drop in what's quickly becoming one of the most heated matchups of the month.

This marks the third meeting in just 12 days between the two East Division rivals. Kingston edged Brantford 2-1 in a shootout on February 4th in a tightly contested battle before the Bulldogs responded with a 5-2 win on February 8th. With both teams now extremely familiar with each other's tendencies, systems, and special teams looks, there won't be many surprises this afternoon. The intensity has steadily risen in each matchup; and with the rubber match set for today, don't be surprised if the physical edge and emotion ramp up even further.

One of the biggest storylines heading into puck drop is who gets the nod between the pipes. Will it be Gavin Betts, who has shown flashes of brilliance and the ability to steal momentum, or Matt Minchak, whose steady presence can calm the game down when things get chaotic? With these teams knowing each other so well and chances expected to be at a premium, goaltending could once again be the difference maker.

Up front, the Frontenacs continue to be energized by the additions made by General Manager Kory Cooper. Alex Misiak and Alex McLean have both made immediate impacts since arriving in Kingston, each hovering around a point-per-game pace in the black and gold. Their offensive instincts and ability to create in tight spaces have added another layer to Kingston's attack, and in a game that figures to be tight and competitive, timely contributions from the newcomers could tilt the balance.

With familiarity breeding intensity and valuable points on the line, the stage is set for another hard-fought afternoon in Kingston. The Fronts will look to defend home ice, draw even in the season series, and get back on track as they look to end the weekend on a high note in front of the Fronts Family on Family Day.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Andre Mondoux (#25): Mondoux has been gathering the attention of NHL scouts all season long with his size and defensive ability, but he can chip in offensively when needed as well. 'Monds' has six goals and eight assists, including two game-winning goals on the year. He can impact the game in many ways; including keeping the puck out of the net as he has a +17 on the year as well.

Kitchener - Owen Protz (#12): He's not known for throwing points up on the board, but Protz can make the game incredibly difficult for the opposition. The Montreal Canadians fourth rounder in the 2024 NHL Draft can get under your skin in an instant and can lay some heavy hits you're not careful. The Frontenacs need to be mindful when #12 is on the ice.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.