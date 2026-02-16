Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (20-27-3-4) visit the Windsor Spitfires (35-12-5-2) on February 16th, 2026, at the WFCU Centre.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Windsor Spitfires Saturday night for their seventh meeting of the season, with the Spitfires scoring three unanswered goals in a 4-2 win. Egor Barabanov extended his point streak to five games with a goal and an assist for the Spirit, and Liam Greentree netted his 25th of the season for the Spitfires.

This Season:

This afternoon marks the eighth and final meeting between the Spirit and Spitfires in 2025-2026, with Saginaw holding a 4-3-0-0 advantage. Windsor's victory in Saginaw on Saturday marked just the second time the road team has claimed a win. Saginaw's last trip to the WFCU Center was a 6-0 loss to the Spitfires on New Year's Eve.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov has exploded this weekend for the Spirit, picking up eight points (2G-6A) in two games so far. Barabanov is now riding a five-game point streak, with 13 points (5G-8A) in that span, and has 72 points (25G-47A) in 54 games this season.

With a goal and an assist in Saturday night's matchup against the Spitfires, Dima Zhilkin now sits at 99 career points (45G-54A) in 99 games played with the Saginaw Spirit. Zhilkin picked up his third hat trick of the season against the Sting on Friday night, with his first of the season coming against the Spitfires on October 26th.

Rookie forward Brody Pepoy picked up his first career hat trick against the Sting Friday night and has five points (4G-1A) in six games in February. Pepoy now has 22 points (12G-11A) in 53 games this season with the Spirit, and currently sits at 18th among OHL rookies in scoring.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Windsor captain Liam Greentree picked up his 300th OHL point earlier this month, becoming the 125th player to accomplish the feat. Greentree now sits 116th overall in all-time scoring with 305 points (135G-170A) in 228 career games, and is currently eight points away from the top 100. Greentree has 51 points (25G-26A) in 39 games with the Spitfires this season.

With an assist in Saturday night's game against the Spirit, Nathan Villeneuve now has 16 points (5G-11A) in 15 games since being traded to the Spitfires earlier this season. Villeneuve spent his first 28 games this season with the Sudbury Wolves, picking up 44 points (16G-28A) before being traded. The Seattle Kraken Prospect currently has two assists against the Spirit this season in only three games, and leads the Spits in scoring with 60 points (21G-39A) in 43 games on the season.

Goaltender Joey Costanzo, who picked up his 100th career OHL win earlier this month, has carried the load between the pipes this season for the Spitfires. His 2.14 GAA is the second-best in the league this season and he has the fourth-most wins at 26. Costanzo stopped 22 of 24 Spirit shots for the win on Saturday night.

Windsor's NHL-Drafted Players:

AJ Spellacy (CHI), Liam Greentree (LAK), Jack Nesbitt (PHI), Alex Pharand (CHI), Nathan Villeneuve (SEA), Jakub Fibigr (SEA)







