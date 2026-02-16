Knights Dismantle Owen Sound In Family Day Face Off

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

LONDON, ON - The Knights came out flying in the first, with Jaxon Cover and Braidy Wassilyn netting their 17th goals of the season respectively, and William Nicholl adding London's third before the end of the opening frame.

The middle frame saw the ice level out, as teams traded goals. Cohen Bidgood extended the Knights lead to 4, before Owen Sound forward Tristan Delisle cut the deficit to 3 on the power play.

London tilted the is back in its favour in the third, with Jesse Nurmi finding the back of the net on the powerplay, and Cohen Bidgood doubling his goal tally for the game, putting the Knights up 5-1.

Owen Sound responded to cut the deficit to 4 thanks to a 5-on-3 goal from Cole Zurawski, but that's as far as the comeback would go for the Attack.

The Knights are back in action Friday, where they'll continue the 4th game of their six game homestand, hosting the Barrie Colts at 7pm.







