Knights Drop Midwest Division Matchup Vs Storm

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







Teams split the share of scoring in the opening frame, with Guelph's Leo Serlin putting the Storm up 1-0 on the powerplay, before Ryan Brown found the back of the net for the Knights to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, former Windsor Spitfires 4th overall pick Ethan Miedema put it past the blocker of Aleksei Medvedev off the rush, breaking the deadlock and giving Guelph the 2-1 lead after two.

Guelph's 2025 2nd overall selection Jaakko Wycisk hopped in on the scoring in the third, scoring on a wrap-around that was reviewed and determined to have crossed the goal line.

The Knights bounced back promptly, scoring two minutes later on the powerplay as Braidy Wassilyn redirected a Henry Brzustewicz point shot to cut the Storm lead in half.

London continued to press for a tying goal, but Zachary Jovanovski shut the door for the Storm, and Hunter McKenze added an empty netter to secure the 4-2 Guelph victory.

The Knights take on Sault St. Marie on Friday, with crucial points on the line leading up to a potential playoff matchup against the Greyhounds.







