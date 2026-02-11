Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Courville made 28 saves, Jimmy Lombardi, Nathan Aspinall and Kevin He all scored and the Firebirds beat the Erie Otters, 3-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint won its fourth-straight game and earned a point for the fifth game in a row.

RIVALRY RENEWED: The Firebirds and Spirit will meet for the seventh time this season on Wednesday night. Flint has already won the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup and is 6-0-0-0 in the season series thus far. Wednesday is the final scheduled home game for the Birds against the Spirit this season. Flint will visit Saginaw one more time on March 14.

PLAYOFF POSITION: Flint is one of three Western Conference to have already clinched its spot in the OHL Playoffs as the Firebirds are joined by the Kitchener Rangers and Windsor Spitfires. The Firebirds are Rangers are tied for first place in the Western Conference and Windsor is two points back. Flint's magic number to clinch home ice advantage in the first round in 22. Any combination of 22 points gained by the Firebirds or dropped by the London Knights would give Flint first round home ice.

TOP OF THE LIST: Nathan Aspinall extended his league lead with two points on Saturday night, pushing his total to 73 points on the season. Aspinall is five points clear of Kitchener's Dylan Edwards and is the only player in the league to have reached the 70 point mark. He is on a five-game point streak, during which he has three goals and eight assists.

GOALS AVAILABLE: Saginaw allows 4.20 goals per game, the most in the OHL. The Firebirds score 3.85 goals per game, the second-most in the OHL. Flint has outscored Saginaw, 29-19, in the season series and is averaging 4.83 goals per game.

ODDS AND ENDS: Both Kevin He and Nathan Aspinall are on five-game point streaks. He has scored goals in five-straight games as well...Wednesday is the first of four games in six days for the Firebirds...Flint is 18-6-2-0 at home and Saginaw is 8-15-2-1 on the road this season...the Firebirds are 8-0-0-0 in games played on Wednesdays.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds hit the road for their next three games, beginning on Friday in Guelph against the Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.







