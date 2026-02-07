Game Day, Game 52, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m.

Published on February 7, 2026

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds took the lead less than two minutes into the game and never trailed as they clobbered the Soo Greyhounds, 5-1, on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and an assist and both Jacob Battaglia and Kevin He tallied a goal and an assist in Flint's win.

PLAYOFF BOUND: Flint officially clinched its spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs on Friday night as it mathematically eliminated the Sarnia Sting and Erie Otters. The Firebirds, Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers all punched their ticket to the postseason on Friday and sit in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference. Flint clinched on February 6 after its 51st game of the season, 14 games and a month and 14 days earlier than the 2024-25 season, when it clinched on March 20 after its 65th game.

TOP OF THE LIST: Nathan Aspinall extended his league lead with three points on Friday night, pushing his total to 71 points on the season. Aspinall became the first player in the OHL to cross the 70-point mark and now has five more points than Kieron Walton, who sits in second with 66. The Firebirds' captain is also tied for the league lead with 45 assists. He has two goals and six assists in his last four games

HE'S ON FIRE: Kevin He had a goal and an assist on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie, his third-consecutive multi-point game. He has six goals and four assists in his last three games. Over 15 games played for the Firebirds, the Winnipeg Jets prospect now has 12 goals and 13 assists. His 25 points are tied with Kitchener's Jack Pridham for the OHL lead since December 31, the day he debuted for the Firebirds following his acquisition from the Niagara IceDogs.

ODDS AND ENDS: Mason Courville has started both of Flint's games against Erie this season and is 2-0-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .935 save percentage. He blanked the Otters with a 19-save shutout on October 25...the Firebirds have points in four-straight games while the Otters have lost three in a row...Nathan Aspinall has five assists in two games against Erie...the Firebirds have 17 games remaining, nine at home and eight on the road.

UP NEXT: Flint will welcome the Saginaw Spirit to town on Wednesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







