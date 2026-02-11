Niagara IceDogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Niagara
Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
ST. CATHARINES, ONT - Niagara IceDogs have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Niagara, for a mental health awareness game on February 12th, 2026, when the Niagara IceDogs take on the Owen Sound Attack at the Meridian Centre.
The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:
A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services
A ceremonial puck drop with CMHA Niagara
Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Niagara
A CMHA fundraising component
This mental health awareness game is part of the Niagara IceDogs' ongoing partnership with CMHA Niagara and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.
The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.
Tickets for the game are still available at https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2026
- IceDogs Surprise Jordan Lions U11 at Captain's Clinic - Niagara IceDogs
- Barrie Colts to Host Mental Health Awareness Game Thursday February 19th - Barrie Colts
- Niagara IceDogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Ottawa 67's Mourn the Passing of Former Assistant Coach Vince Malette - Ottawa 67's
- Game Day, Game 53, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds - Saginaw Spirit
- 9th Annual PEVS Protects Night Presented by Skyjack Is this Friday, February 13th - Guelph Storm
- Generals and 67's Go at It from Nation's Capital - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Score Four Unanswered, Top Line Combine for 11 Points in 5-2 Victory over London - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Niagara IceDogs Stories
- IceDogs Surprise Jordan Lions U11 at Captain's Clinic
- Niagara IceDogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Niagara
- IceDogs' Rookie Ryerson Edgar Commits to University of Michigan
- IceDogs Best the Rangers in Front of a Sold-Out Meridian Centre
- IceDogs Win on Roobroeck's Electric Buzzer-Beater