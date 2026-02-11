Niagara IceDogs to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Niagara

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST. CATHARINES, ONT - Niagara IceDogs have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Niagara, for a mental health awareness game on February 12th, 2026, when the Niagara IceDogs take on the Owen Sound Attack at the Meridian Centre.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

A ceremonial puck drop with CMHA Niagara

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Niagara

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Niagara IceDogs' ongoing partnership with CMHA Niagara and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada. Through this program, over 2,500 OHL players and over 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

