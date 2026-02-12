Spirit Sneak Past Firebirds, 5-4

Flint Firebirds right wing Brady Smith vs. the Saginaw Spirit

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds right wing Brady Smith vs. the Saginaw Spirit(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds welcomed in-state rival Saginaw Spirit for their final matchup at Dort Financial Center this season. Saginaw clipped Flint for the first time this season by a final score of 5-4 in a back and forth highly contested affair.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds drew first blood early, as Urban Podrekar fired a shot from the top of the point that deflected off Saginaw goalie Stepan Shurygin's blocker and trickled across the goal line. The goal was Podrekar's ninth of the season and was assisted by Inhat Pazii.

The Spirit were able to come up with a quick response as a few moments later, Liam Storch beat Mason Vaccari on a one-timer from the left circle. A cross-ice pass by Levi Harper set up the dart by Storch.

Late in the first frame Flint got on the board once again as Darian Anderson sniped one into the top-right corner of the goal on a sweet shot from the top of the left circle. Anderson used Spirit defenseman Xander Velliaris as a screen as he deposited a gorgeous shot into the back of the net, restoring the one goal lead for the Birds.

Early in the second period, Saginaw evened the game on the power play with a tic-tac-toe passing sequence that ended in Jacob Cloutier redirecting his 13th goal of the season from the top of the crease. Just minutes later, the Spirit struck again on the man advantage, as Egor Barabanov fired a shot from between the circles through Vaccari's five-hole to give Saginaw its first lead of the night.

After coming up empty on a power play, Flint was awarded a penalty shot when Pazii was hooked and lost his stick on a breakaway. Pazii made a slick move to his backhand, but Shurygin came up with a spectacular save, flashing the glove to keep it out. Moments later, Kevin He responded by ripping a rocket from the left circle into the back of the net to tie the game at three. The goal marked He's 28th of the season and his sixth in as many games.

Early in the third, Flint cashed in once again on the power play. Jimmy Lombardi made a beautiful chip pass into the slot, finding Nathan Aspinall who buried his 28th goal of the season with a blocker side shot. Halfway through the third period, Sagniaw drew even once again, as Barabanov notched another goal for his second tally of the night.

In the final three minutes of regulation, Saginaw was rewarded with another power play on a Luka Graziano delay of game. Nikita Klepov cashed in on a second-chance opportunity to make it three power play goals for Saginaw, giving them a one goal lead. Following a lengthy review after a challenge from Flint coach Paul Flache, the goal stood.

The Birds could not capitalize on a last minute flurry and the game ended by a final score of 5-4. With the loss, Flint drops to 35-13-3-2 on the season while Saginaw improves to 19-26-3-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kevin He extended his goal scoring and point scoring streak to six games with his goal tonight...this was the first win of the season for Saginaw against Flint, dropping the Birds to 6-1-0-0 against the Spirit this season...Nathan Aspinall's goal extended his league lead in points, pushing his season total to 74.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds are back in action on Friday as they open up a three game road trip at the Sleeman Center in Guelph. Puck drop against the Storm is set for 7:07 pm.

