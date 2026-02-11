Ottawa 67's Mourn the Passing of Former Assistant Coach Vince Malette

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's are deeply saddened by the passing of former Assistant Coach Vince Malette.

Malette spent nine seasons as an assistant coach with the 67's, playing a pivotal role in the club's 1999 Memorial Cup appearance and 2001 OHL Championship. Following his tenure in Ottawa, he served as head coach of the Peterborough Petes for two seasons.

Malette joined Brian Kilrea's coaching staff after a distinguished tenure in the Central Junior Hockey League (CJHL). Between 1991 and 1993, he led his team to a record-setting 48-win campaign, secured a CJHL Championship, and advanced to the Centennial Cup Final. He was later named CJHL Coach of the Year for the 1996-97 season.

He returned to the CJHL in 2008-09 as Head Coach of the Gloucester Rangers, and the following year led the Kanata Stallions. From 2010 to 2015, Malette coached overseas as an assistant with Eisbären Berlin in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga, where he helped the club win three league championships.

In 2014, Malette was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. After his final season in Germany, he returned home to Orléans, Ottawa, to focus on his health surrounded by family and friends.







