Generals Drop First of Three this Week in Ottawa

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals suffered a 6-0 loss to the Ottawa 67's in the nation's capital Wednesday night. It was the second time in six meetings this season in which the Generals were shutout by Ottawa.

Brooks Rogowski and Vadim Smirnov were both out of action tonight, leading to Tyler Hinde and Rowen Sang sliding back into the lineup. Leo Laschon also returned to the Gens' blue line.

The Generals got off to another fast start in Ottawa - putting up the game's first four shots - but the 67's would strike first on a short-handed marker from Frankie Marrelli, who ripped it glove side from the slot on a three-on-two rush.

Most of the first would see Oshawa get some of the better scoring chances, but the 67's would add to their lead late in the period after Kohyn Eshkawkogan made a nice move to cut to the inside, backhanded it on net and got the carom off Lucas Moore and in.

Down two entering the second, the Generals continued to chip away with 12 shots in the first eleven minutes, but their hill to climb only got steeper after Ottawa added another with Brayden Krawczyk finishing Teddy Spitznagel's centring feed behind the net.

After spending an extended shift in the Oshawa end, Thomas Vandenberg would give his team a four-goal cushion - one-timing Reid Hayes' feed short-side on Matthew Humphries from the far circle later in the second.

Oshawa would not go away in the final 20 minutes, but their deficit would be too big to overcome. The 67's caught up with them in the shot totals in the third and added two more from Spencer Bowes and Jasper Kuhta to put an exclamation point on this one.

Despite being without the likes of Cooper Foster and Nic Whitehead tonight, Ottawa still put together a solid effort on both sides of the puck to move into first place in the Eastern Conference.

Second chances were hard to come by for the Generals on this night thanks to Ottawa's solid defending and the play of Jaeden Nelson, who not only picked up his fourth victory over Oshawa on the year, but also earned his first OHL shutout with a 34-save performance.

Looking for a bounce back effort, the Generals return to the TCC for two games on the long weekend. First, they renew their rivalry with the Peterborough Petes Friday at 7:05 pm.

1st Period Scoring:

OTT 1st Goal (SH): Frankie Marrelli (6) from Nic Sima at 5:40

OTT 2nd Goal: Kohyn Eshkawkogan 8) Unassisted at 15:04

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 3rd Goal: Brayden Krawczyk (3) from Teddy Spitznagel and Reid Hayes at 8:04

OTT 4th Goal: Thomas Vandenberg (18) from Reid Hayes and Teddy Spitznagel at 13:21

3rd Period Scoring:

OTT 5th Goal: Spencer Bowes (15) from David Bedkowski and Ondrej Ruml at 13:06

OTT 6th Goal: Jasper Kuhta (26) from Thomas Vandenberg and Spencer Bowes at 17:01

OSH Power Play: 0/4

OTT Power Play: 0/4

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 28 saves on 34 shots

Jaeden Nelson (OTT): 34 saves on 34 shots







