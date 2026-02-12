Otter Power Play Too Much for Attack on Wednesday Night

Published on February 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack made the trip to Erie, PA in search of a much needed two points on Wednesday night, but it wasn't in the cards with the Erie Otters defeating the Attack 8-3. Leading the way for the Otters was Kaden Edwards and Andrew Kuzma with 2 goals a piece, while Luc Plante, Ulysses Lombardi, Michael Dec and Jackson Schouten each added one of their own, while Pierce Mbuyi, Nicholas Sykora and Cole Zurawski countered for the Attack.

The Midwest Division rivals wasted no time battling hard and exchanging physical play from puck drop. Just shy of five minutes into the game it was the Attack that found the back of the net first when John Banks slid the puck down to a waiting Mbuyi at the side of the net. Mbuyi made no mistake, burying the one-timer past Erliden to make it 1-0 for the Attack. The Otters then responded six minutes later, scoring two goals 7 seconds apart, first Lombardi finishing off the power play opportunity, then Edwards took advantage of an Attack player falling to make it 2-1. Before the end of the opening period, the Otters extended the lead to 3-1, when the Otters were able to use a quick transition after the Attack failed to get the puck in deep, resulting in an Edwards wrist shot beat Koprowski under the blocker side arm.

The Attack opened the middle frame with a different goaltender between the pipes opting to trying and get a lift out of the team by putting Trenten Bennett into the game. Unfortunately, the Otters made it four unanswered goals two minutes into the period, when Luc Plante broke in off the wing beating Bennett to make it 4-1. The Attack answered back 2 minutes later, they started get some sustained pressure in the offensive zone and Braedyn Rogers got the puck down to the side of the net to Harry Nansi, who made a highlight reel behind the back pass across the ice to Sykora who buried it past an outstretched Erliden, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Unfortunately, the offensive outburst was short lived and the Otters replied with two more goals of their own first by Kuzma then by Michael Dec while on a 5-on-3 power play. The Attack did continue to push and with just 6 seconds left in the second period Zurawski launch a laser of a shot from the high slot, to cut the Otter lead to 6-3 heading into the intermission.

The Attack came into the final period looking for the come from behind win, but six minutes into the third period the Bears were put down 5-on-3 for the second time in the game and the Otters capitalized twice extending their lead to 8-3 thanks power play markers from Kuzma and Schouten. After that the Attack could not find a way to beat Erliden in the Otters net, making the final 8-3 Erie.

Up next for the road warrior Attack is a stop at the Meridian Centre for a Thursday night battle with the Niagara IceDogs. The game can be seen on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on FloHockey and heard on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow game updates on the Sturyk Energy Systems social media feeds @AttackOHL on Facebook, X and Instagram.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







