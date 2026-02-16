Christian Kirsch Named Mary Brown's OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch of the Kitchener Rangers is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week.
Kirsch played to a perfect 2-0-0-0 record with a 1.00 goals-against average, .957 save percentage, and one shutout, backstopping the Rangers to victories over the London Knights and Ottawa 67's.
Kirsch turned aside 21 shots on Tuesday night at The Aud, earning his 20th win of the season as the Rangers defeated the rival Knights 5-2. He followed that performance with a perfect outing on Saturday in the nation's capital, making 24 saves to record his second shutout of the campaign in a 2-0 blanking of the Ottawa 67's.
Selected by San Jose in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Kirsch has been dominant since returning from representing Switzerland at the 2026 World Juniors, playing to a 9-1-1-0 record in the new year. The 19-year-old from Basel, Switzerland was Kitchener's first round (44th overall) pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft from the NAHL's Janesville Jets. Kirsch is committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA).
2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)
Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)
Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)
Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)
Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)
Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)
Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)
Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)
Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)
Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)
Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)
Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)
Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)
Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)
Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)
Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)
Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)
Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)
Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)
Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)
Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)
