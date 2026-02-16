Game Day, Game 56, Firebirds at Generals - 2:05 p.m.

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Tribute Communities Centre

Oshawa, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Kevin He scored twice and each Chris Thibodeau, Urban Podrekar and Darels Uljanskis had two assists but the Firebirds were beaten by the Erie Otters, 6-4, on Saturday night at the Erie Insurance Arena.

CAN'T STOP HE: Kevin He scored twice on Saturday night in Erie and now has goals in eight straight games. He has scored 13 times in those eight games which is tied for the longest active and longest overall goal-scoring streak in the OHL this season. He is even with Jeremy Martin of the Soo Greyhounds who has nine goals in his eight-game goal scoring streak. Over 19 games as a Firebird, He has 18 goals and 13 assists.

ROAD TRIPPIN: The Firebirds are finishing a stretch of three road games in four days on Monday afternoon. Flint has gone 1-1-0-0 on the trip thus far and is 18-7-1-2 away from home this season, with their 18 wins and 39 points representing the second-most by any OHL team in road games. Only the Barrie Colts, who have 19 wins and 40 points away from home, have more.

WHAT DAY IS IT?: The Firebirds will take the ice on a Monday for the first time this season. Every OHL team is scheduled to play on Monday afternoon, which is Family Day in Ontario. Each game will start between 2-3 p.m. Flint will have played on every day of the week except for Tuesday after Monday's game. The Birds have one Tuesday game scheduled; on March 17 in Kitchener.

SMITTY RETURNS: Former General Brady Smith will play at the Tribute Communities Centre for the second time since being traded by Oshawa to the Soo Greyhounds in January of 2025. Smith played 37 games for Oshawa in the 2024-25 season after the Generals drafted him in the first round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

ODDS AND ENDS: Jacob Battaglia has goals in back-to-back games for the second time as a Firebird. He sits at 99 career OHL goals...the Generals are in last place in the OHL, with nine fewer points than anybody else in the league...the Birds are tied for second place in the Western Conference, even with the Windsor Spitfires. Flint is two points back of the Kitchener Rangers for first in the West.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are next in action on Saturday night on home ice against the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.