Betts Makes 33 Saves, Frontenacs Get Two Huge Points Friday Night

Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - It was the first game in a big weekend for the Kingston Frontenacs as the home stretch of the regular season begins.

Just as Coach Troy Mann always preaches, the Frontenacs got off to a fast start on Friday night. Kieren Dervin got his 13th goal of the season just 4 minutes into the period. Robin Kuzma and Matthew Frost would both grab goals in the first period as well. Gavin Betts got the start for Kingston on Friday. He was only tested four times in the opening frame, turning away all chances.

The Frontenacs would continue to pour it on in the second period. Nolan Snyder would extend the lead to 4-0, quickly followed by Kuzma's second goal of the game. Despite the score being five to nil for the home side. North Bay would throw 18 shots in the direction of Betts, who allowed just one to Sebastien Gervais. 5-1 Kingston, heading into the final frame.

After a high-octane first forty minutes, the final 20 were lacklustre in the best way possible for Kingston. The Frontenacs' defence would hold down the fort, keeping the score at 5-1 throughout the period. Kingston would pick up a huge two points in the standings on Friday.

Now they face perhaps an even bigger game on Saturday when the sixth place Niagara IceDogs make their way to Slush Puppie Place on Fronts Fight Cancer night at Slush Puppie Place.







