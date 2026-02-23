Gavin Betts Wins OHL Goalie of the Week Honours
Published on February 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin Betts of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and 96 saves.
Betts was in the crease on Family Day, making 37 saves as the Fronts fell 3-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs. He rebounded this past weekend with back-to-back wins, making 33 saves at home on Friday as Kingston defeated North Bay 5-1. He made 26 more saves on Sunday night in Oshawa, backstopping the Frontenacs to a 7-2 win over the Generals.
A 17-year-old from Toronto, Betts is 16-15-1-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .903 save percentage with one shutout over 35 games this season. Kingston's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection is the 26th-ranked North American goaltender eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting. Betts backstopped Canada to bronze at last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting a 1.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage over five contests.
