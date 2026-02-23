OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 16-22, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Storm's Quinn Beauchesne Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Quinn Beauchesne is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording two goals, six assists and eight points over four straight wins for the Guelph Storm.

Beauchesne had a productive outing on Family Day, posting four assists in Guelph's 5-1 win over visiting Erie. He followed-up that first star performance with an assist along with the overtime-winner on Wednesday night in Sarnia as the Storm defeated the Sting 3-2. Beauchesne wrapped-up the week with a goal and an assist in Sunday's 8-5 road win over the Saginaw Spirit, one that pushed the Storm seven points ahead of the Spirit for sixth place in the Western Conference standings. Beauchesne becomes just the second defenceman to earn OHL Player of the Week recognition this season.

An 18-year-old from Ottawa, Beauchesne has 29 points (7-22--29) through 47 games in his third season with the Storm after being the club's first round (14th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Beauchesne has 60 points (15-45--60) over 129 career regular season games with Guelph. He's enjoyed international success with Canada, winning gold medals at both the World Under-18 Hockey Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Also considered for the award this week, Soo Greyhounds forward Marco Mignosa carried his team offensively with nine points (4-5--9) over three outings as the Hounds dropped two-of-three, including a 1-0 loss to Guelph at home on Friday.

Frontenacs' Gavin Betts Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin Betts of the Kingston Frontenacs is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 2-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and 96 saves.

Betts was in the crease on Family Day, making 37 saves as the Fronts fell 3-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs. He rebounded this past weekend with back-to-back wins, making 33 saves at home on Friday as Kingston defeated North Bay 5-1. He made 26 more saves on Sunday night in Oshawa, backstopping the Frontenacs to a 7-2 win over the Generals.

A 17-year-old from Toronto, Betts is 16-15-1-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .903 save percentage with one shutout over 35 games this season. Kingston's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection is the 26th-ranked North American goaltender eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting. Betts backstopped Canada to bronze at last summer's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting a 1.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage over five contests.

Colts' Joe Salandra Named OHL Rookie of the Week

NHL Draft eligible Barrie Colts forward Joe Salandra is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five points (3-2--5) over four victories last week.

Salandra helped the Colts win a clash of Eastern Conference contenders on Family Day, recording a pair of assists in an 8-5 road win over the Ottawa 67's. He opened the scoring back at home on Thursday night as the Colts defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-3 in a shootout. Salandra doubled-up on Friday night in London, putting things out of reach with a pair of third period goals as the Colts defeated the Knights 5-1 for their ninth consecutive win.

A freshly-turned 18-year-old from Pleasantville, NY, Salandra has 33 points (11-22--33) over 54 games in his first OHL season. The 5-foot-10, 198Ib. right-wing as chosen by the Colts in the third round (50th overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from Brunswick School. Ranked 160th on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, Salandra competed in this year's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough, and won a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal with the United States last summer. He's committed to Harvard University (NCAA).

Storm Prospect Carter Lewandowski Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Guelph Storm prospect Carter Lewandowski of the Ayr Centennials is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals, five assists and seven points over three contests.

Lewandowski posted a season-high five points on Family Day, scoring while adding four helpers as Ayr defeated the Caledon Bombers 9-2 on home ice. He extended his goal-scoring streak to four games on Thursday, tallying a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the visiting Brantford Titans.

A 6-foot-3, 186Ib. native of Maple, ON, Lewandowski leads the Centennials with 42 points (15-27--42) over 41 games in his first GOHL season. The Vaughan Kings U16 AAA graduate was Guelph's second round (36th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Lewandowski's 2024-25 campaign featured 32 points (18-14--32) over 33 games along with six points (3-3--6) over four games in the 2025 OHL Cup Showcase.

