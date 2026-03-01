Fronts One Point Away: Kingston Looks to Clinch Playoff Spot in Sudbury

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs wrap up the northern swing this afternoon with a 2:05PM matchup against the Sudbury Wolves in Sudbury, carrying momentum and opportunity into an Eastern Conference clash.

Kingston is coming off an impressive 6-3 victory over the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night, earning a split through the first two games of the road trip. Now, the stakes are clear: a single point this afternoon clinches a playoff spot for the black and gold. Currently sitting seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Frontenacs know there's more on the line than just qualification. With room still to climb the standings and potentially secure a more favourable first round matchup, every point matters down the stretch.

To punch their ticket today, Kingston will need to bottle the same urgency and execution they showed Friday against one of the favourites to capture the OHL Championship. That win wasn't just two points; it was a statement. But momentum only matters if you carry it forward, and the challenge this afternoon is turning that statement into consistency.

Four out of six points on a three-in-three weekend is always the goal, and the Frontenacs have put themselves in position to achieve it. Offence, which has been streaky at times this season, is heating up at exactly the right moment. Kingston has scored nine goals through two games this weekend, with eight different players finding the back of the net. That kind of balanced attack makes the Fronts harder to defend and far less reliant on any one line to produce.

Sudbury enters the afternoon nine points back of Kingston in the conference standings, adding another layer of intensity to the matchup. The Wolves will be desperate to close the gap, while the Frontenacs have a chance to create separation and lock in their postseason berth.

It's simple: bring Friday's energy, continue the balanced scoring, and the reward could be a playoff spot secured before the bus heads home.







