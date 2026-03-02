Home Cooking Awaits as We Enter the Final Month of Regular Season

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Friday, March 6th - vs Brampton Steelheads - Hockey is for the Dogs Night

Friday night is Hockey is for the Dogs against the Brampton Steelheads in support of the Kingston Humane Society!

The Kingston Humane Society will be on the concourse with very adorable and adoptable dogs. Staff members will be on site that you can speak with to learn more about taking some of these cute and furry friends home with you! You can come to see a hockey game and leave with a new lifelong friend.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Nathan Amidovski (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Carter Hicks (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Zach Nyman (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Matej Stankoven (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Keaton Ardagh (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Peter Green (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Sunday, February 8th - vs Oshawa Generals - Billet Appreciation Game

Sunday afternoon the Oshawa Generals are in town for a 2:05PM puck drop and it marks the last time the two teams square off this season. We're 7-0 against the Generals this year, outscoring them 37-12.

We'll also be celebrating the billets! It's our Billet Appreciation Game and we'll be honouring our billet families before we drop the puck for all of the amazing work they do being a second family for our players.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Owen Griffin (CBJ)

Aiden O'Donnell (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Brooks Rogowski (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft)

Sam Roberts (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

Saturday, March 7th - Full Team Autograph Session at Cataraqui Centre - 2:30-3:30PM







