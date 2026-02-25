Generals Hope to Bring Attack to Owen Sound

Published on February 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals begin another two-game road stint when they head to Owen Sound to face off against the Attack for the second and final time on the year.

This is Oshawa's fifth game in their last ten days as part of a busy end to the season. By the end of this weekend, they will have played seven times in 14 days with four of those games being on the road.

After a five-goal defeat at the hands of the Kingston Frontenacs Sunday night on home ice, the Generals look to respond against a team that bested them in their first meeting of the season back in early-November.

The Attack buried four second-period goals that night and did not look back despite a late rally attempt from Oshawa. Pierce Mbuyi netted a hat trick while Harry Nansi and John Banks also recorded three assists each.

Despite that victory, Owen Sound has recorded just eight wins in 36 games since and have slid back to a tie for seventh in the Western Conference at 49 points with eleven games remaining in their season.

As they continue their push for a 14th straight playoff appearance, the Attack carry five wins in their last seven head-to-head against Oshawa into tonight, including November's decision.

While the Generals hope to split the season series with Owen Sound, they continue to monitor the health of forwards Brooks Rogowski, Aiden O'Donnell and Harrison Franssen.

Action kicks off at 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







