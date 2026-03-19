Friday Is the Annual Fan Appreciation Game Sponsored by Assured Automotive

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, March 20th, is the annual Fan Appreciation game sponsored by Assured Automotive when the Guelph Storm host the Owen Sound Attack for the final regular-season home game.

Representatives from the Guelph Storm will be awarding the Fan of the Year with a $500 cheque courtesy of Global Currency Services. Staff will be looking for a fan that stands out above all others! As an additional thank you to fans, there will be a one-day-only 25% off sale for all fans at all Spyke's Sport Shop retail spaces in the Sleeman Centre (exclusions include jerseys and collectibles). Season ticket holders can combine this with their existing discount.

In what will be Ethan Miedema's last regular-season home game, he will be honoured with a pre-game ceremony. The Guelph Storm would like to thank Ethan for his commitment and dedication to the team. His guidance on and off the ice has helped to develop our younger players during their time in Guelph. Ahead of Friday's game, Ethan sat down to reflect on his time in the Ontario Hockey League and Guelph.

"Enjoy it, truly. Your days go by so fast. I can't believe I'm already almost done with my OHL career and just truly enjoy every day," said Ethan. These are the best memories and times with your friends where it seems like nothing else really matters sometimes", when asked what advice he would give to his 16-year-old self.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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