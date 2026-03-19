Colts Honour Graduating Players

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







As the 2025-2026 regular season nears its conclusion, the Barrie Colts were proud to take a moment during our recent home game against the Sudbury Wolves to celebrate three graduating players and their exceptional contributions to our organization, both on and off the ice.

On March 14th, each player was joined on the ice by family members and by our President & Owner, Howie Campbell, as we honoured their time with the club and recognized the impact they have made on the team, the community, and Colts Country.

Emil Hemming

Since joining the Barrie Colts, Emil Hemming has been a dynamic force for our team. Over two seasons, Emil has appeared in 105 games and recorded 110 points, quickly establishing himself as one of our most dangerous offensive threats. His skill, speed, and hockey sense were key factors in leading the Colts to consecutive OHL playoff appearances, thrilling our fans night after night.

Emil has also represented Finland on the international stage at multiple IIHF World Junior Championships, helping his national team capture a silver medal and showcasing his ability to compete among the world's top under-20 talent. His outstanding performance earned him selection in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars.

Off the ice, Emil has been a true leader in our community, contributing through local programs and initiatives, and embodying the professionalism and dedication that define our organization. Emil, thank you for your two incredible seasons and the excitement you brought to Barrie.

Cole Beaudoin

Cole Beaudoin arrived in Barrie at just 16 years old and quickly became a cornerstone of the organization. Over four seasons, Cole played 235 games and recorded 221 points, earning a reputation as a premier two-way centre. His leadership was recognized when he was named Co-Captain for the 2025-2026 season, guiding the Colts through another competitive campaign.

Cole also represented Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in back-to-back years, helping bring home a bronze medal. His dedication and hard work were rewarded when he was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Utah Mammoth.

Off the ice, Cole has left a lasting mark on the Barrie community through his leadership, generosity, and commitment to making a difference. Cole, thank you for four incredible seasons in Barrie and for the legacy you leave with the Colts organization.

Kashawn Aitcheson

Kashawn Aitcheson became a cornerstone of the Barrie Colts' blue line over his OHL career, combining intensity, leadership, and offensive skill. In 206 games over four seasons, Kashawn recorded 171 points and established himself as one of the most dynamic defencemen in franchise history.

Serving as Co-Captain during the 2025-2026 season, Kashawn also set and surpassed franchise records for goals and points by a defenceman. Internationally, he represented Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship, helping Team Canada secure a bronze medal. Kashawn was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft by the New York Islanders and played a key role in leading the Colts to four consecutive playoff appearances.

Off the ice, Kashawn's leadership and dedication to giving back have made a lasting impact on the Barrie community. Thank you, Kashawn, for four incredible seasons in Barrie and for the legacy you leave with the Colts organization.

Gord Bones Memorial Trophy

In addition to honouring graduating players, the Colts recognized a special community achievement. The Gord Bones Memorial Trophy, established by the family of long-time Colts fan Gord "Bonesy" Bones, is awarded annually to the most improved player as selected by the coaching staff.

This year, the award was presented to #25 Brad Gardiner, with Gord's son, Gord Bones Jr., on hand to present the cheque and trophy.

The Barrie Colts thank all the players, families, and community members who make moments like these possible and look forward to celebrating their continued success during the remaining regular season game and into the playoffs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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