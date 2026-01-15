Game Day, Game 43, Firebirds at Colts - 7 p.m.

Flint Firebirds News Release







Sadlon Arena

Barrie, Ontario

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds scored three times in the second period and cruised to a 4-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Four different Firebirds scored and Mason Courville stopped 16 of 17 shots in Flint's third straight win.

BACK ON THE ROAD: Thursday's game is the first of three games on the road in the next four days and the first of four-straight away from home for the Firebirds. Flint is 13-4-1-2 on the road this season and the 29 points it has earned in road games is the second-most in the OHL, trailing only the Ottawa 67's, who have earned 31. Ottawa has played 24 road games while Flint has played 20.

TOP PROSPECTS GAME: Alex Kostov participated in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday night in Peterborough as his Top Prospects West team beat the Top Prospects East, 4-3. Kostov had one shot on goal and an even plus/minus in the game.

HE FITTING IN: Kevin He scored during Flint's 4-1 win over Kingston on Saturday night and now has four goals and four assists in six games since being traded to Flint. Saturday was He's third straight game with a goal. The Winnipeg Jets prospect has 18 goals and 21 assists in 34 combined games between Flint and the Niagara IceDogs.

HEAVYWEIGHT MATCHUP: The Firebirds and Barrie Colts meet for the first time this season on Thursday night and are scheduled to play both of their games against one another in the next 15 days. Barrie enters Thursday as the leader of the Central Division with 56 points, placing them in second in the Eastern Conference. Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik leads the OHL in save percentage at .930 and New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson leads OHL defensemen with 21 goals.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds lead the entire OHL with 62 points, one more than the Brantford Bulldogs and Ottawa 67's, both of whom have 61...Flint has won four-straight road games and has points in six in a row on the road...Luka Graziano is tied for sixth in the OHL in plus/minus at +24...the Firebirds are 3-5-0-0 all-time at Sadlon Arena.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds continue their road swing on Friday night in Sudbury against the Wolves. Puck drop at Sudbury Community Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

