Frontenacs Fall to the Firebirds on Saturday Night

Flint, MI - The Kingston Frontenacs found themselves in Flint for the second of their three game road trip to take on the Firebirds on Saturday night. The Frontenacs were looking for revenge on the Firebirds after Flint defeated the Fronts 4-2 back on December 5th. Entering a new era of Frontenacs hockey with fresh, young faces; the black and gold were heading into Flint with a 6-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit already under their belt and were hungry for more.

The first period began with the Firebirds stepping on the gas, as the Frontenacs were on their heels playing defense in the early stages of the opening twenty minutes. Gavin Betts was up to the task however; as he made nine stops in the first period including a miraculous windmill glove stop on Alex Kostov. The Frontenacs would get some chances in the second half of the first but the score would remain at zeroes after the opening frame.

After getting a rest in the first period, the goal lights got a workout in the second period. On a Frontenacs power play chance, the Firebirds would strike first on a shorthanded breakaway. An errant pass led to Kevin He stealing the puck and firing home the first goal of the game.

The Frontenacs would respond though, as just under four minutes later Tomas Pobezal would score a power play goal from the right circle that blew by Mason Courville, keeping his goal streak going. The Firebirds wanted their lead right back, as under a minute later Darian Anderson poked a loose puck by Gavin Betts to give his side a 2-1 lead. Brady Smith would find the back of the net before the second period came to a close, making it 3-1 heading into the third and final frame.

Kingston would push hard in the third period, but the Mason Courville and the Firebirds would slam the door shut on a comeback attempt. Jacob Battaglia would score into an empty net with the Frontenacs looking to get back into the game to make it 4-1.

The Frontenacs look to put this 4-1 loss behind them and move on to Sarnia to battle the Sting Sunday afternoon, before returning home to host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Brampton Steelheads on Friday, January 16th.







