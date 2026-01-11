Frontenacs Fall to the Firebirds on Saturday Night
Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Flint, MI - The Kingston Frontenacs found themselves in Flint for the second of their three game road trip to take on the Firebirds on Saturday night. The Frontenacs were looking for revenge on the Firebirds after Flint defeated the Fronts 4-2 back on December 5th. Entering a new era of Frontenacs hockey with fresh, young faces; the black and gold were heading into Flint with a 6-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit already under their belt and were hungry for more.
The first period began with the Firebirds stepping on the gas, as the Frontenacs were on their heels playing defense in the early stages of the opening twenty minutes. Gavin Betts was up to the task however; as he made nine stops in the first period including a miraculous windmill glove stop on Alex Kostov. The Frontenacs would get some chances in the second half of the first but the score would remain at zeroes after the opening frame.
After getting a rest in the first period, the goal lights got a workout in the second period. On a Frontenacs power play chance, the Firebirds would strike first on a shorthanded breakaway. An errant pass led to Kevin He stealing the puck and firing home the first goal of the game.
The Frontenacs would respond though, as just under four minutes later Tomas Pobezal would score a power play goal from the right circle that blew by Mason Courville, keeping his goal streak going. The Firebirds wanted their lead right back, as under a minute later Darian Anderson poked a loose puck by Gavin Betts to give his side a 2-1 lead. Brady Smith would find the back of the net before the second period came to a close, making it 3-1 heading into the third and final frame.
Kingston would push hard in the third period, but the Mason Courville and the Firebirds would slam the door shut on a comeback attempt. Jacob Battaglia would score into an empty net with the Frontenacs looking to get back into the game to make it 4-1.
The Frontenacs look to put this 4-1 loss behind them and move on to Sarnia to battle the Sting Sunday afternoon, before returning home to host Bell Let's Talk Night against the Brampton Steelheads on Friday, January 16th.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026
- Walton Scores in Debut as Petes Beat Storm in a Shootout - Peterborough Petes
- Birds Plow Through Kingston, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Harmer Scores OT Winner, Shurygin Stops 38 in Comeback Win over Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Tanner Lam Hat Trick Powers Rangers to 7-4 Victory over Attack - Kitchener Rangers
- Frontenacs Fall to the Firebirds on Saturday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Knights Top Otters - London Knights
- Cooper Scores in Second-Straight as Knights Quiet Otters - Erie Otters
- Blueshirts Visit Owen Sound for First Road Tilt of the New Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires Crush Erie - Windsor Spitfires
- Kingston Faces off against Their Former Captain Tonight in Flint - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 42, Firebirds vs Frontenacs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Fall to the Firebirds on Saturday Night
- Kingston Faces off against Their Former Captain Tonight in Flint
- Tomas Pobezal Scores Stunner in Frontenacs Win over Spirit
- New Look Frontenacs Start Fresh against the Spirit
- Frontenacs Acquire Jack Dever from the Ottawa 67's Via Waivers