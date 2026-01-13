Four Kingston Frontenacs Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings
Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs would like to congratulate four of their players that were named in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.
NHL Central Scouting has Matthew Minchak (11) and Gavin Betts (26) among the top eligible North American ranked goaltenders, while Andre Mondoux (134) and Alex McLean (187) are ranked among top eligible North American skaters. The club would also like to congratulate 2025 CHL Import Draft selection Adam Goljer (13) for being ranked among top eligible international skaters.
