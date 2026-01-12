Charlie Murata Named OHL Rookie of the Week

January 12, 2026

Flint Firebirds forward Charlie Murata

Flint Firebirds forward Charlie Murata

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Charlie Murata has been named the league's Rookie of the Week for January 5-11.

In Flint's three games over the past week, all of which were wins, Murata had a goal and two assists while skating to a +3 plus/minus rating. Over 33 games played for the Firebirds during his rookie year, Murata has two goals and eight assists. Flint selected Murata with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft and has a verbal commitment to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Michigan State University.

The Firebirds currently lead the OHL with 62 points and have a record of 29-9-2-2. The Firebirds hit the road for three games over the next week, beginning on Thursday in Barrie against the Colts. Puck drop at Sadlon Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

