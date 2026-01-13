200 CHL Players Listed in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today that a total of 200 current players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) have been listed in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft (click here to see the full list). Having 200 current CHL players ranked marks the league's highest total in either the midterm or final NHL Central Scouting rankings in at least the past 17 years- if not longer.

The CHL's 200 players listed by NHL Central Scouting this year (up from 174 in 2025 - a 14.9% increase) lead all development leagues worldwide, outpacing the combined 38 players from the USHL and U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). In total, CHL players account for 75.9% of the 262 North American players ranked on Monday - up roughly nine percentage points from last year.

Of the active CHL players ranked, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) had the most with 80 players, including 66 skaters and 13 goaltenders, along with one skater (Adam Nemec) among the listed international players by NHL Central Scouting. They were followed by a total of 76 players from the Western Hockey League (WHL), who counted 67 skaters and nine netminders from North America. Meanwhile, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rounded out the CHL contingent with 44 players ranked, including 35 skaters and nine goalies.

Specifically, the rankings list a total of 225 North American skaters, including 168 that currently compete in the CHL, representing roughly three-quarters of the skaters listed. Similarly, NHL Central Scouting identified 37 North American goaltenders, highlighted by 31 from the CHL.

Leading the way among current CHL skaters is Prince George Cougars (WHL) defenceman Carson Carels (9G-25A in 32 GP), who was ranked No. 3 for the 2026 NHL Draft among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. Having recently become the sixth-youngest defenceman to appear for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, Carels is averaging more than a point per game in 2025-26. His 34 points rank among the WHL's top 10 scoring defencemen, even after missing games with Prince George while helping Team Canada capture bronze at the World Juniors. Carels was also one of seven CHL defencemen - and just four from the WHL - selected to represent Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alta., in late November.

On defence, seven other CHL blueliners join Carels in the top 30 among North American skaters: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL, 4th), Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL, 6th), Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants / WHL, 13th), Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL, 15th), Ben MacBeath (Calgary Hitmen / WHL, 20th), Jakub Vanecek (Tri-City Americans / WHL, 21st), and Charlie Morrison (Québec Remparts / QMJHL, 29th). Also featured near the very top of the list is Victoria Royals (WHL) product Keaton Verhoeff, who ranks No. 2 overall among North American skaters.

Among forwards, 12 CHL players are ranked in the top 25 among North American skaters, led by Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) forward Caleb Malhotra (20G-33A in 39 GP), who sits No. 5 on the list and is tied for second in OHL scoring in 2025-26. The other CHL forwards featured in the top 25 are Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires / OHL, 9th), JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL, 10th), Adam Novotny (Peterborough Petes / OHL, 12th), Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals / OHL, 14th), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL, 16th), Egor Shilov (Victoriaville Tigres / QMJHL, 17th), Maddox Dagenais (Québec Remparts / QMJHL, 18th), Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting / OHL, 19th), Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion / OHL, 22nd), Mathis Preston (Vancouver Giants / WHL, 24th), and Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's / OHL, 25th). At the top of the rankings, the No. 1 North American skater is Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) product and reigning CHL and WHL Player of the Year Gavin McKenna.

Additionally, among the 31 CHL goaltenders included in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) netminder Michal Orsulak (10-4-3-0, 2.45 GAA, .903 SV%, 2 SO in 17 GP) is ranked No. 2 among North American goalies. Orsulak recently backstopped Czechia to silver at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship and currently ranks third in the WHL in goals-against average (2.45) while sitting tied for first in shutouts (2). Rounding out the top five behind Orsulak are Jan Larys (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL, 4th) and Tobias Tvrznik (Wenatchee Wild / WHL, 5th).

57 of the CHL's 61 clubs are represented on the list. Both the Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL) and the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) led all CHL teams with seven players included in the rankings, while the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL), Prince George Cougars (WHL), Ottawa 67's (OHL), London Knights (OHL), Guelph Storm (OHL), Owen Sound Attack (OHL), and Oshawa Generals (OHL) trail close behind with six players each.

The CHL is the top supplier of talent to the NHL. Last year, 174 CHL players appeared in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings before 90 were ultimately selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles - accounting for more than 40% of all draft picks. That total included 21 first-round selections from CHL clubs, marking only the fifth time since 1969 - and the first in over a decade - that the CHL reached that milestone in Round 1. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has produced 10 or more first-round picks in 57 consecutive NHL Drafts.

At the beginning of the 2025-26 season, a total of 402 CHL graduates from its member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL's Opening Night rosters, representing nearly 50% of the players on the NHL's 32 teams.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.