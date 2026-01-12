Zach Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm goaltender Zach Jovanovski is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the first time this season with 2 games played last week, he had a record of 1-0-0-1, 1.44 GAA, .963 SV%, 78 SV

The 18-year-old from Tecumseth, Ontario, has appeared in 31 games this season, posting a 16-11-1-2 record, along with a 3.56 goals-against average and a 0.893 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 170lb. netminder was selected in Storm in the seventh round (134th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 2026 NHL Draft eligible netminder appeared in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and it set to take the ice in the 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects game on Wednesday, January 14th in Peterborough.

