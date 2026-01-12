Zach Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm goaltender Zach Jovanovski is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the first time this season with 2 games played last week, he had a record of 1-0-0-1, 1.44 GAA, .963 SV%, 78 SV
The 18-year-old from Tecumseth, Ontario, has appeared in 31 games this season, posting a 16-11-1-2 record, along with a 3.56 goals-against average and a 0.893 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 170lb. netminder was selected in Storm in the seventh round (134th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The 2026 NHL Draft eligible netminder appeared in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, and it set to take the ice in the 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects game on Wednesday, January 14th in Peterborough.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026
- Layne Gallacher Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game - Guelph Storm
- Fronts this Week: Bell Let's Talk Night Highlights Two Game Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Series of Roster Changes Ahead of Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Firebirds and Interleague Play Ahead - Sudbury Wolves
- Colts Weekly Report - Barrie Colts
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 5-11, 2026 - OHL
- Zach Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads Announce Partnership with Golfer Monet Chun - Brampton Steelheads
- Charlie Murata Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- Owen Sound to Host 2027 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - OHL
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 5-11 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Welcome Back a Classic - 2026 Third Jersey Reveal - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Layne Gallacher Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
- Zach Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
- Game Day - January 10 - GUE at PBO
- Game Day - January 9 - BAR at GUE
- Zhilkin Makes his NHL Debut with the Winnipeg Jets