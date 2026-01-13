6 Storm Players Ranked on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The 2026 NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season rankings have been unveiled, and it feature six Storm players.

Storm goaltender comes in at 10th on the North American goaltender list, making him the highest-ranked goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League. Carter Stevens leads the way for Storm players ranked on the North American skaters list at 54th, followed by Layne Gallacher at 62nd. Rylan Singh, Eric Frossard, and Illia Shybinskyi are closely ranked at 144, 151, and 185, respectively.

