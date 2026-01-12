OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for January 5-11, 2026

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 11th.

Colts' Cole Beaudoin Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Utah Mammoth prospect Cole Beaudoin of the Barrie Colts is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, recording seven points (2-5--7) over three victories.

Beaudoin returned from Canada's National Junior Team and immediately recorded three straight multi-point efforts as the Colts continue to hold down top spot in the Central Division. He helped the Colts skate to a 6-3 win in Guelph on Friday night, recording a shorthanded goal and two assists. The Colts were back at home on Saturday, with Beaudoin contributing a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Brampton Steelheads. He chipped in two assists in a first star performance in Oshawa on Sunday, helping the Colts skate to a third straight victory in a 4-1 triumph over the Generals.

A 19-year-old from Kanata, ON, Beaudoin's 1.71 points-per-game lead the OHL, translating to 48 points (16-32--48) over 28 contests. The 6-foot-2, 211Ib. centre has produced 74 goals, 107 assists and 181 points over 210 regular season games since being Barrie's first round (10th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The Utah Mammoth selected Beaudoin with their first round (24th overall) pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The son of former OHL and NHL forward Eric Beaudoin, Cole has represented Canada internationally several times, winning World Junior bronze, World Under-18 gold and Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Storm's Zachary Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Zachary Jovanovski of the Guelph Storm is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-0-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .963 save percentage.

Jovanovski turned aside 78 shots and helped the Storm earn three of a possible four points. He stopped 40-of-41 on Wednesday night in Owen Sound, helping the Storm beat the Attack 4-1 while earning second star recognition. He was back in the crease on Saturday in Peterborough, making 38 saves as the Storm earned a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Petes.

An 18-year-old from Tecumseh, ON, Jovanovski is 16-11-1-2 on the season with a 3.56 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. The former seventh round (134th overall) pick in 2023 will man the crease for the Western Conference in this week's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas in Peterborough. Jovanovski recently represented the Canadian Hockey League in the 2025 CHL/USA Prospects Challenge in Calgary and Lethbridge, AB. He owns a career OHL record of 22-21-4-2 with a 3.61 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and one shutout.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Firebirds' Charlie Murata Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Flint Firebirds forward Charlie Murata is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording three points (1-2--3) in as many games as Flint went 3-0.

Murata found the back of the net on Wednesday against Sarnia, scoring his second goal of the season with 4:55 remaining in the second period of a 7-4 win. He chipped in with a primary assist on Luka Graziano's second of the campaign with 2:06 left in the opening frame on Friday against Saginaw as the Firebirds beat the Spirit 4-2. Murata got involved shorthanded on Saturday, providing a helper to Kevin He midway through the second period in a 3-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

A 16-year-old from Scarborough, ON, Murata has 10 points (2-8--10) over 33 games in his rookie season. The 6-foot, 183Ib. right-wing was chosen by Flint with the first round (8th overall) pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the OHL Cup finalist Don Mills Flyers U16 program. He enjoyed a standout showing with Canada Red, winning World U17 Challenge gold in November with 10 points (4-6--10) over five contests. Murata is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Otters Prospect Vaughn Barr Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Erie Otters prospect Vaughn Barr of the St. Marys Lincolns is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout.

Barr turned aside 21-of-22 shots on Friday night as St. Marys defeated visiting Sarnia 9-1. He turned-in his third shutout of the season at home on Saturday, making 31 saves as the Lincolns defeated the Listowel Cyclones 6-0, stretching their current winning streak to 10 games.

A 16-year-old from St. Marys, Barr is among the GOHL's top rookie goaltenders, sporting a record of 10-2-1-0 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .923 save percentage over 14 games. Barr won a Silver Stick title last season as a member of the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA team before being chosen in the 10th round (194th overall) by the Otters in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Barr will represent Team Thornton in this week's GOHL Top Prospects Game taking place as part of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game festivities in Peterborough.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)







