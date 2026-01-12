Colts Weekly Report

The Barrie Colts opened the week on a high note, welcoming back their World Junior representatives and carrying momentum through a strong weekend that featured a road win and a special night at Sadlon Arena.

World Juniors Return & Home Ice Recognition

Following the conclusion of the IIHF World Junior Championship, the Colts welcomed back their players who represented their countries on the international stage. On Saturday evening at Sadlon Arena, the organization proudly recognized Emil Hemming, Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin in front of the home crowd, celebrating their accomplishments and the experience they gained competing against the world's best junior players.

The recognition served as both a moment of pride for the organization and a spark for the team as it continues its push through the second half of the season.

Game Summary

Barrie began the weekend with an impressive 6-2 victory over the Guelph Storm on Friday night. The Colts set the tone early and maintained control throughout the game, generating offence in waves while staying structured defensively. Balanced scoring and strong team play allowed Barrie to build and protect its lead, earning a confident road win and setting the stage for a spirited return home.

The momentum from Friday carried through the rest of the weekend, as the Colts went on to win three games in three nights, defeating Guelph on the road, Brampton at home, and Oshawa in their building. The three-game sweep highlighted Barrie's depth, discipline, and ability to execute under pressure, with contributions coming from both veteran leaders and recent additions to the lineup. Strong defensive structure and timely scoring proved to be consistent themes as the Colts capped off a successful weekend and continued to build momentum moving forward.

The week highlighted both the individual achievements of Colts players on the international stage and the collective strength of the team as they continue to build momentum in the OHL season.

