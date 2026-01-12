Fronts this Week: Bell Let's Talk Night Highlights Two Game Weekend

January 12, 2026

Friday, January 16th - vs Brantford Bulldogs - Bell Let's Talk Night - Presented by: Bell Let's Talk

This Friday night we're proud to once again partner with Bell Let's Talk to host Bell Let's Talk Night! We're teaming up with Bell Let's Talk to prioritize mental health - one moment at a time. It's a game we've hosted for years, and now more than ever it's so important to prioritize your mental health and well being.

Fans will receive Bell Let's Talk toques when arriving at the game and will have the opportunity to fill out Bell Let's Talk speech bubbles with how you take a moment to prioritize your mental health. One lucky winner that fills out their speech bubble will be entered to win a pair of tickets to a future Frontenacs home game.

On the ice, the Frontenacs welcome in the Brampton Steelheads for the first time this season. After trading their high-end players, the Steelheads are full of young and exciting prospects that could be future NHL draft choices. It will also be the first home game for a pair of new additions to the black and gold in Alex Misiak and Jack Dever, giving a lot of Fronts fans their first chance to get a look at some talented new faces on the roster.

NEW THIS WEEK - Frontenacs fans can purchase the Sam Bennett All-Star Poutine this Friday night! This new addition to concession stands is the first of a new rotation of Fronts alumni food items.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Nathan Amidovski (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Carter Hicks (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Zach Nyman (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Matej Stankoven (2026 NHL Draft Prospect)

Keaton Ardagh (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

Peter Green (2027 NHL Draft Prospect)

The Rest of the Week:

at Brantford Bulldogs - 4:00pm puck drop - Saturday, January 17th, 2026







