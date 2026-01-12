Layne Gallacher Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that Guelph Storm forward Layne Gallacher has been added to the Western Conference roster for the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game that takes place on Wednesday, January 14, in Peterborough.

The 6-foot-1, 180Ib. Brooklin, ONT., will replace teammate Carter Stevens, who is currently injured.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.