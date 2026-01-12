Layne Gallacher Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday that Guelph Storm forward Layne Gallacher has been added to the Western Conference roster for the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game that takes place on Wednesday, January 14, in Peterborough.
The 6-foot-1, 180Ib. Brooklin, ONT., will replace teammate Carter Stevens, who is currently injured.
