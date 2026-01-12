Spitfires Welcome Back a Classic - 2026 Third Jersey Reveal

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club is proud to announce the return of a beloved Spitfires classic jersey. The tombstone returns.

It has been nearly two decades since the Spitfires last donned this fan-favourite look on the ice. The jersey was last worn in 2008 by Spitfires legends including Ed Jovanovski, Bill Bowler, Steve Ott, Mickey Renaud, and countless others who proudly represented the club in this iconic design.

The Spitfires will debut the Classic jersey on Retro Night when they face division rival Flint on Friday, January 23. Adding to the celebration, special guests DESTROYER, a KISS tribute band, will perform as the Spitfires celebrate the return of a true classic.

Official jerseys and merchandise are now available for pre-order online at www.spitsgear.com. Official Under Armour replica jerseys will also be available for in-store purchase on Thursday, January 22, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Crease Pro Shop inside the WFCU Centre. The store will open early on Friday, January 23, at 12:00 PM, ahead of the 7:05 PM puck drop.

Fans are encouraged to wear their retro Spitfires apparel in support of the team on Retro Night. Additional game dates featuring the Classic jersey will be announced at a later time.







