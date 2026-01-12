OHL Announces Series of Roster Changes Ahead of Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced a pair of roster changes ahead of Wednesday's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas in Peterborough. Both the GOHL Top Prospects Game as well as the OHL U16 Showcase also feature a pair of roster amendments.

Wednesday's Eastern Conference roster sees one addition due to injury, with forward Joe Salandra of the Barrie Colts slotting in for Oshawa Generals forward Aiden O'Donnell.

In the Western Conference, Guelph Storm teammates will swap in and out for one another as recent acquisition Layne Gallacher replaces the injured Carter Stevens.

Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts) - A 17-year-old from Pleastanville, NY, Salandra has 24 points (6-18--24) over 41 games with the Colts in his first OHL season after being chosen in the third round (50th overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Salandra is a graduate of Brunswick School located in Greenwich, Connecticut and has also played in the Mid Fairfield Rangers AAA association. He won Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold with the United States last summer. Salandra is committed to Harvard University (NCAA).

Layne Gallacher (Guelph Storm) - A centrepiece of the trade that saw Jett Luchanko go to Brantford, Gallacher recently returned from injury and has started strong with the Storm, producing four points (3-1--4) in his first five games in crimson. A former fourth round pick by Brantford in 2024, the 17-year-old from Brooklin, ON has shown he plays the game with an edge, bringing physicality to the Storm attack.

Pair of changes on GOHL Top Prospects Game rosters

Tuesday night's GOHL Top Prospects Game will see two roster changes from the version that was initially announced on Dec. 10th.

Team Thornton will have Kitchener Rangers prospect Evan Nicholson of the Fort Erie Meteors added to the lineup in place of Ulysses Lombardi, who was acquired and signed by the Erie Otters, making the jump to the OHL.

Team Scheifele features the addition of Sarnia Sting prospect Cole Edmundson of the St. Thomas Stars who replaces Gensen Geldart, who has since signed with the Saginaw Spirit and joined their roster along with Brody Najim, who was also previously announced to Team Scheifele.

The GOHL Top Prospects Game will be held at the Miskin Law Community Complex on Tuesday, January 13th at 7:05pm. Admission is free to the public.

Two additions to OHL U16 Showcase rosters

Two players have been added to rosters for the OHL U16 Showcase being held at the Miskin Law Community Complex on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Team McDavid will have Don Mills Flyers forward Cole Coristine added to their roster.

On Team Tavares, Jack Samek of the Markham Majors slots in for the injured Matthew Zilinski of the Mississauga Senators.

The OHL U16 Showcase features the top OHL Draft eligible players from across the province, and is free to the general public.

Tuesday, January 13th

2:00pm - Team Tavares vs. Team McDavid

4:00pm - Team Byfield vs. Team Suzuki

Wednesday, January 14th

1:00pm - Team McDavid vs. Team Byfield

3:00pm - Team Suzuki vs. Team Tavares







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.