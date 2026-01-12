Owen Sound to Host 2027 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on January 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - With the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas set to take place in Peterborough this Wednesday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to announce that Owen Sound will host the 2027 edition of the event, bringing the league's premier draft-eligible talent to one of Ontario's most passionate hockey markets.

The Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre will host the 2027 event on Wednesday January 20, 2027, welcoming NHL scouts, fans and the OHL community to witness the League's top prospects compete in an East vs. West format.

The inaugural showcase in Brantford last season drew close to 200 NHL scouts and thrilled fans with an overtime finish, quickly establishing the event as a must-see on the hockey calendar. With Peterborough set to host this week's game at the iconic Peterborough Memorial Centre, the 2026 event will introduce both a U16 Showcase and GOHL Top Prospects Game component, expanding the event's scope and impact. Owen Sound will continue building on that momentum as the league's third host city.

"Owen Sound holds a unique place in our league as a community that brings big-time energy and enthusiasm in a close-knit setting," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "The Attack have a passionate fan base and a long tradition of outstanding support for the OHL. The Bayshore will provide an electric atmosphere for our top prospects, and we know the Owen Sound community will embrace this opportunity to host NHL scouts and hockey fans from across the OHL."

The Attack organization is already looking forward to next year's event.

"We're excited to welcome the hockey world to Owen Sound," said Attack President Dr. Bob Severs. "Our franchise has a proud history of hosting special hockey events dating back to the original Canada/Russia Series in 1993 through to the Hockey Day in Canada celebration in 2023 and the city's annual HockeyFest. These events are best staged in communities with a deep understanding and passion for our sport and that accurately describes the incredible Attack hockey fans of Grey and Bruce Counties."

A proud member of the OHL since 1989, the Attack have built a reputation for developing NHL talent while maintaining strong ties to the Owen Sound community. The franchise continues to give back through numerous charitable initiatives and remains an integral part of the city's identity.

"Owen Sound is proud to welcome the OHL Top Prospects Game to our community," said Owen Sound Mayor Ian Boddy. "This event represents an excellent opportunity to showcase our city, our facilities and our dedication to hockey on a national stage. The economic and community impact will be significant, and we're excited to work with the Attack, the OHL and our local hockey community to create a memorable experience for all participants and visitors."

Owen Sound Attack season ticket holders will have first access to securing tickets for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. Additional ticket information and special events planned around the game will be announced in the coming months.







