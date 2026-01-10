Game Day, Game 42, Firebirds vs Frontenacs - 7 p.m.

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Kevin He had a goal and an assist and the Firebirds got goals from four players as they beat the Saginaw Spirit, 4-2 on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint improved to 6-0-0-0 in the season series with Saginaw in the win.

A QUICK REUNION: Jacob Battaglia was acquired via trade from the Kingston Frontenacs on Monday and now faces his former team for the first time just five days later. Battaglia spent three plus seasons with the Frontenacs and played 237 games for Kingston before being traded to Flint. He was Kingston's captain during the 2025-26 season prior to the move. Two other former Frontenacs will see Kingston for the final time in their OHL careers in overagers Chris Thibodeau and Mason Vaccari, each of whom played three seasons with Kingston before being traded to Flint.

HE FITTING IN: Kevin He had a goal and an assist in the Firebirds' 4-2 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Friday night and now has three goals and four assists in five games since being traded to Flint. Friday was He's third multi-point game as a Firebird. The Winnipeg Jets prospect has 17 goals and 21 assists in 33 combined games between Flint and the Niagara IceDogs.

FRONTS ON THE ROAD: Kingston is in the midst of a Western Conference road swing; Saturday's game in Flint represents the second of three games on their road trip. The Fronts beat the Spirit in Saginaw, 6-1, on Thursday night and will finish out their trip on Sunday afternoon in Sarnia against the Sting. Kingston is 7-12-0-1 on the road this season.

STEADY ON THE BLUE LINE: Urban Podrekar scored on Friday night and now has three goals and five assists in his last nine games. He leads all Firebirds defensemen in goals (six), assists (21) and points (27).

ODDS AND ENDS: Xavier Tessier scored on Friday and now has five goals in 16 games this season...after trading Jacob Battaglia, Kingston's leading scorer is Alex McLean, who was acquired from the Guelph Storm. McLean has 10 goals and 16 assists, including three goals and two assists in five games as a Frontenac...Flint beat Kingston, 4-2, in their lone trip to Kingston on December 5.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head out on the road for the next four games after Saturday's match-up, beginning on Thursday in Barrie against the Colts. Puck drop at Sadlon Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.