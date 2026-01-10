Blueshirts Visit Owen Sound for First Road Tilt of the New Year

Published on January 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Owen Sound, ON - The Rangers roll into the second half of a back-to-back to close out the weekend with a visit to Owen Sound. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers face the Attack eight times this year, the same as last season, with tonight marking the fourth regular season showdown between the two teams. The clubs will square off two more times in January and than twice in March.

Since 2020, the teams have played 37 games, with the Rangers holding a 21-11-4-1 record. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers once again proved their strong play, winning six of eight games and holding a remarkable 6-0-1-1 record. Kitchener won the most recent game between these clubs on home ice in their final game before the holiday break. Kitchener holds a 2-1-0-0 record against the Attack this season.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (24-11-3-1)

After a win over the Generals on Friday, the Rangers have now earned at least a point in three straight games. Kitchener earned a 4-2 victory over Oshawa, with scoring coming from throughout the lineup, including scoring from new faces on the roster.

Jared Woolley recorded his first two points as a Ranger, finishing wth a goal and an assist and earning the games first star. Christian Humphreys also scored and added a helper to extend his point streak to six games, claiming fifth spot among league scorers (14G, 44A - 48PTS). Dylan Edwards continued his strong play, earning second star honours with a goal and an assist.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-18-1-3)

The Owen Sound Attack currently hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference, earning 40 points in as many games. Owen Sound last played in Wednesday night against the Guelph Storm in which they were defeated by a score of 4-1.

Caden Taylor (6G, 13A) scored the lone goal for the Attack, bringing his season total to 19 points. Pierce Mbuyi picked up an assist on that tally, leading the team with 48 points. He also ranks sixth in the league, showcasing strong offensive skills from the left wing.

A notable subtraction from the Owen Sound Attack lineup was goaltender Carter George being traded to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. The Attack will now rely on Kitchener native Trenten Bennett and Matthew Koprowski as their goalie tandem for the remainder of the season. Bennett got the last start against the Rangers making 42 stops in a 4-1 loss.

Drafted Attack:

Two players from the Owen Sound Attack have been drafted to the NHL, both in 2025: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils), and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Owen Sound Attack will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts return to the Aud next Friday to square off against the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.