Frontenacs Can't Generate Chances in Sunday Afternoon Defeat to Sarnia

Published on January 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs finished up their three game road trip in Sarnia for faceoff against the Sting, looking to finish the weekend with four out of a possible six points. The Frontenacs went to work in Saginaw, beating the Spirit 6-1 before dropping a 4-1 contest to the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night.

The Frontenacs held the lions share of the puck possession and shot opportunities in the opening half of the first period, something that head coach Troy Mann has been emphasizing as of late; the starts of the game have to be better for the the black and gold. Nolan Buttar must have been listening, as he drove the net hard and finished himself to open the scoring just under two minutes into the contest.

By the end of the first period however; the Sting would regroup and tie the game up thanks to former Frontenacs forward Ben Pickell. The Courtice native cleaned up a loose puck in front of Matthew Minchak to make it a 1-1 game before the first came to a close.

The second period would favor the Sting, as Jack Van Volsen scored his 15th of the season in a period full of penalties with no teams really generating many chances. Sarnia would be the team taking a 2-1 lead into the final twenty minutes of action.

Kingston needed two goals to win heading into the third, but it was all Sarnia throughout the entirety of the third. The Sting outshot the Frontenacs 12-3 with the game on the line, and the Frontenacs were just unable to generate much of anything. Easton Walos added an empty netter to send Sarnia home with a 3-1 win.

The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place this Friday, January 16th when they host the Brampton Steelheads in our annual Bell Let's Talk Night.







