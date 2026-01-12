Generals Drop East Finals Rematch to Colts

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to close out the weekend with a win, but were denied as the Barrie Colts defeated them 4-1.

Prior to puck drop, the Generals held a touching tribute and a moment of silence for long-time OHL commissioner of 45 years, David Branch, who sadly passed away last week at age 77.

The Generals also acknowledged players on both teams who competed at the U20 World Junior Championship: Cole Beaudoin and Kashawn Aitcheson who represented team Canada, and Emil Hemming and Onni Kalto who represented team Finland.

It was tight early on as both sides did not have a lot of open ice to work with, but Barrie would capitalize on the power play with Ben Wilmott ripping it off the post and in from the far-side. It was Wilmott's third goal in as many games with the Colts since being acquired from London.

Barrie would net another one 2:47 later with Whitby, ON, native Justin Handsor one-timing it glove side from just outside the near faceoff circle. Entering the second up 2-0, the Colts kept the foot on the gas pedal with Evan Passmore roofing their third goal 38 seconds in.

Down by three and in need of offense, the Generals got their looks throughout the second, but Ben Hrebik was up to the task, including a diving highlight-reel glove save off Luke Posthumus halfway through the period.

After the Barrie netminder seemed unbeatable, Onni Kalto got the Gens back in it late in the middle frame as he tipped home Harrison Franssen's centring feed on the doorstep for his first goal since returning from the World Juniors.

Kalto's tally seemed to give the Generals a spark and they finished the second in much higher spirits, but still went to the dressing room trailing by two entering the third.

The Gens would start the final 20 with their third power play, but would concede a short-handed goal to Emil Hemming as he finished off Cole Beaudoin's rebound shot, outwaiting Matthew Humphries and tucking it in.

Barrie's fourth goal ultimately tipped the momentum back in their favor and settled the Generals' energy down the rest of the way, leading to them earning their revenge for last year's Conference Finals defeat.

Oshawa drops its second game to the Colts this season on the heels of some great goaltending from Ben Hrebik and Barrie controlling most of the game with their tight, physical defense. Matthew Humphries was once again fantastic with 37 stops but was outdueled in net.

Next weekend is a busy one for the Generals with a triple-header from Friday to Sunday. The stretch begins when the North Bay Battalion come to town on January 16th. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

BAR 1st Goal (PP): Ben Wilmott (15) from Brad Gardiner and Calvin Crombie at 11:47

BAR 2nd Goal: Justin Handsor (4) from Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming at 14:34

2nd Period Scoring:

BAR 3rd Goal: Evan Passmore (2) from Mason Zebeski and Kashawn Aitcheson at 0:38

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (6) from Harrison Franssen and Brady Murnane at 14:41

3rd Period Scoring:

BAR 4th Goal (SH): Emil Hemming (9) from Cole Beaudoin at 2:40

BAR Power Play: 1/2

OSH Power Play: 0/4

Ben Hrebik (BAR): 30 saves on 31 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 37 saves on 41 shots







