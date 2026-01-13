Prospect Spotlight: Sienko, Wildfong Set for GOHL Top Prospects Game
Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Tuesday night in Peterborough, Ont., the GOHL will hold its Top Prospects Game from the Mishkin Law Community Complex. Spirit fans can tune in at 7:00pm on FloHockey to see prospects Kaden Sienko and Max Wildfong compete with Team Thornton in this best-on-best GOHL showcase.
(D) Kaden Sienko - Chatham Maroons
Sienko's started his GOHL tenure strong, scoring points in five of his first six games with the Maroons. As of his departure for the Top Prospects event, he is Chatham's leading scorer from the blue line with 7G-13A-20P in 28 games. A 6'2" right-shot defenseman, Sienko was a 13th-round pick by the Spirit in 2024. He has three assists in 18 career OHL games in Saginaw during the 2025-2026 season.
(F) Max Wildfong - Stratford Warriors
A seventh-round pick of the Spirit in 2025, Max Wildfong leads Stratford rookies with 25 points (16G-9A) in 32 games. His point total is good for third on the team, he sits just one goal off of the team lead (17), and his six powerplay goals lead the Warriors' special teams. Wildfong's strongest stretch of games came in a seven-game goal scoring streak (Nov 23.-Dec. 14) that saw nine goals hit the back of the net.
Forwards Brody Najim and Gensen Geldart were slated to join the GOHL Top Prospects Game as well, but have since made the jump to the OHL with Saginaw.
Spirit prospects will also be participating in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas on Wednesday at 7:00pm. Nikita Klepov, Egor Barabanov, and Stepan Shurygin will represent Team West, also available on FloHockey.
